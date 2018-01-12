 Why Buhari must re-contest in 2019 — El-Rufai, other governors | Nigeria Today
Why Buhari must re-contest in 2019 — El-Rufai, other governors

Seven governors,  including Gov. Nasiru el-Rufa’I of Kaduna State,  on Friday met with President Muhammadu Buhari at  the Presidential Villa, Abuja, and reiterated the need for him to re-contest in the 2019 presidential election.

El-Rufa’I, who spoke to State House correspondents after the closed door meeting with the president, said though their meeting was apolitical, the governors  wanted him to continue running the country beyond 2019.

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State; Governor Yahya Belo of Kogi State; Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State; Governor Ibrahim Gaidam of Yobe State; Governor Jibrila Bindo of Adamawa State; Governor Simon Dalong of Plateau State and Governor Mohammed Belo of Niger State briefing journalists after the seven APC Governors met with President Muhammadu Buhari on the 2019 Presidential Elections at the State House, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 12/01/2018

According to him, people are free to continue to speculate about the 2019 elections  but he  and other governors are interested in continuity and stability of the country.

He said: “We are politicians and those of us you see here want the president to contest the 2019 election, we have no apologies for that.

“We believe in Mr. President,  we want him to continue running the country in the right direction. People can speculate about 2019,  we have no apologies.

“Whether they are right or wrong is beside the point. Everybody is entitled to his or her own opinion but as governors, and most of us here with the exception of Yobe Governor, are first term  governors.

“We are interested in  continuity and stability and we want the president to continue with that.

“Like our leader, the governor of Kano said,  we just happen to be here by coincidence and we went to pray and decided to felicitate with the president and we feel satisfied that anytime we see him, he is getting better and better.’’

Other governors,  who met with the president  alongside with el-Rufa’i were Gov. Abubakar Bello of Niger; Ibrahim Gaidam of Yobe,  Yahaya Bello of Kogi,  Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano,  Jibrilla Bindow of Adamawa  and Simon Lalong of Plateau.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had released the 2019 elections  timetable and directed political parties to conclude all primary elections by October in readiness for the general elections.

The Presidential and National Assembly elections will hold on Feb. 16 while governorship and State Assembly elections will be conducted on March 2.

 

