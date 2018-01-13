Why Buhari must re-contest in 2019—Governors
Seven governors, including Gov. Nasiru el-Rufa’i of Kaduna State, on Friday met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, and reiterated the need for him to re-contest in the 2019 presidential election. El-Rufa’i, who spoke to State House correspondents after the closed door meeting with the president, said though their meeting was apolitical, […]
