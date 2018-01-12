 Why Buhari must re-contest in 2019—Governors | Nigeria Today
Why Buhari must re-contest in 2019—Governors

Seven governors,  including Gov. Nasiru el-Rufa’i of Kaduna State,  on Friday met with President Muhammadu Buhari at  the Presidential Villa, Abuja, and reiterated the need for him to re-contest in the 2019 presidential election. El-Rufa’i, who spoke to State House correspondents after the closed door meeting with the president, said though their meeting was apolitical, the governors  wanted him to continue running the country beyond 2019.

