Why Buhari should be impeached – Adesina
Ogunlana Adesina, President of Nigeria Bar Association, NBA, Ikeja branch, has said President Muhammadu Buhari’s failure to take decisive action against Fulani herdsmen is enough to get him impeached. Adesina said Buhari’s silence is his indirect way of approving the killing by Fulani herdsmen which has been rated as the fourth deadliest terrorist organization in […]
