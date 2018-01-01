Why Depressed Nigerians Don’t Seek Medical Help – Psychiatrist

A Psychiatrist, Dr Kenneth Uwaje, says many depressed people in Nigeria are not seeking medical help due to misunderstanding, poor education and stigma. Uwaje, who is a resident doctor at the Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Yaba in Lagos, spoke in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Lagos. He said studies…

