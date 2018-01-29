 Why Fayose Can Never Forgive Obasanjo | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Why Fayose Can Never Forgive Obasanjo

Posted on Jan 29, 2018 in Politics, Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

– Fayose Can Never Forgive Obasanjo Have you ever seen a governor jump on a table, roar and spit fire? I saw Governor Ayodele Fayose do these during the public hearing on constitution review in February 2006. The venue was the Osun State House of Assembly, Osogbo, where delegates from the South-West states converged to […]

The post Why Fayose Can Never Forgive Obasanjo appeared first on Timeofgist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.