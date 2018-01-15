Why FG Should Release El-Zakzaky, Wife Now – Falana

Popular human rights activist, Femi Falana (SAN) has urged the Federal Government to release detained leader of Shia group, Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky and his wife who are currently in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS). In a Sunday statement, Falana said the couple is need of urgent […]

The post Why FG Should Release El-Zakzaky, Wife Now – Falana appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

