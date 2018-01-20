Why fuel scarcity persists nationwide – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Why fuel scarcity persists nationwide
Vanguard
Despite assurances by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, of a return to normalcy in fuel supply, the fuel crisis worsened, yesterday, in Abuja, and other parts of the nation while transportation costs also rose astronomically. Our …
We Don't Need National Assembly's Permission To Subsidise Petrol – NNPC
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!