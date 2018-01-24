Why govt must operate without impunity – Onaiyekan
Catholic Archbishop of Abuja diocese, John Cardinal Onaiyekan, on Tuesday called on government at all levels to strive to eliminate impunity in the handling of its affairs. This, he said, would be a pragmatic way of encouraging the teaching and practice of ethical values in the country. Onaiyekan made the call while addressing the media […]
