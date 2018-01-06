Why I cried at CAF Award –Oshoala

From George Aluo, accra

Three-time African Player of the Year for women, Asisat Oshoala has explained why she went emotional with tears Thursday night in Accra, Ghana, venue of the Aiteo CAF Awards.

She explained that many had written her off because of her move to the Chinese League and that winning the African Player of the Year in the Women’s category was totally a surprise for her.

“I never thought that I would win this award. So many people had written me off because I left Arsenal for the women’s league in China. It has not been easy but I’m grateful for this award,” she said between sobs.

Oshoala, currently playing with Dalian Quanjian in China, won the prize in 2014 as well as last year – beat Cameroonian Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene and Chrestina Kgatlana of South Africa to the top prize.

However, Kgatlana took consolation in Banyana Banyana being named Women’s National Team of the Year.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

