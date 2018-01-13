Why I deleted my husband’s photos from Instagram – Mercy Johnson

Nollywood’s leading lady, Mercy Johnson Okojie has revealed why she deleted her husband’s photos from her Instagram and the reason is not as sinister as some had hoped. According to the voluptuous silver screen goddess, her husband, Prince Odianosen Okojie was surprised by the social media rumours that emanated from her act of deletion. She said […]

The post Why I deleted my husband’s photos from Instagram – Mercy Johnson appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

