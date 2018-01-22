Why I Didn’t Attend Buhari’s Aso Rock Dinner – Tinubu
A National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has explained his absence at a dinner President Muhammadu Buhari organised for leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja last week. Tinubu said he would have attended the meeting which had former governors of Sokoto, Kano, Abia […]
The post Why I Didn’t Attend Buhari’s Aso Rock Dinner – Tinubu appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!