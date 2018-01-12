Why I fell in love with Juliet Ibrahim-Iceberg Slim – TheNewsGuru



TheNewsGuru Why I fell in love with Juliet Ibrahim-Iceberg Slim

TheNewsGuru

Nigerian singer, Iceberg Slim and his beau, Juliet Ibrahim are two entertainers who are not embarrassed displaying the love they have for each other in the public glare. Iceberg Slim in a recent chat with Pulseng described how he met Juliet Ibrahim and …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

