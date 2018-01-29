 Why I suck women’s breasts – Popular Pastor | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Why I suck women’s breasts – Popular Pastor

Posted on Jan 29, 2018 in News | 0 comments

A pastor, Raphael Obi, has admitted sucking the breast of women that visit him for deliverance. The suspect, popularly known as Pastor Sharp Sharp, disclosed this while being interrogated by detectives at the Area M Command, Idimu. In his confessional statement to the police, Raphael said that his brand of deliverance ministry involved sucking of […]

Why I suck women’s breasts – Popular Pastor

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.