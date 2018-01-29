Why I suck women’s breasts – Popular Pastor
A pastor, Raphael Obi, has admitted sucking the breast of women that visit him for deliverance. The suspect, popularly known as Pastor Sharp Sharp, disclosed this while being interrogated by detectives at the Area M Command, Idimu. In his confessional statement to the police, Raphael said that his brand of deliverance ministry involved sucking of […]
