 Why I Turned Down Wizkid- Rapper Phenom Opens Up | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Why I Turned Down Wizkid- Rapper Phenom Opens Up

Posted on Jan 20, 2018 in Entertainment, News | 0 comments

Phenom the renowned rapper who was discovered by Knighthouse in 2011 while doing freestyle at an open mic session has admitted he probably would have been one of the top artists, if he had accepted some offers from label owners like Wizkid, Olamide and MI who tried signing him. Instead, he went with Knighthouse and […]

The post Why I Turned Down Wizkid- Rapper Phenom Opens Up appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.