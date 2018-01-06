Why I was absent at Mercy Aigbe’s birthday –Husband – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
Why I was absent at Mercy Aigbe's birthday –Husband
The Punch
Although star actress, Mercy Aigbe, is going through a rough patch in her marriage, it did not stop her estranged husband, Lanre Gentry, from wishing her a happy birthday via his Instagram handle. He said in the post, “Today, you are @40. Even though …
Mercy Aigbe follows ex-husband, Lanre Gentry, months after public fight
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!