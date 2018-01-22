Why I’m committed to projects delivery –Wike

Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has explained that he embarked on execution of projects across the state to raise a generation of Rivers people who will defend their mandate in 2019.

Wike also said he has no quarrel with the police high command, but would continue to insist that the Nigeria Police abide by the ethics of professional policing.

He spoke on Saturday during a thanksgiving by the state command of the Nigeria Police in Port Harcourt and warned the police and other security agencies against offering themselves as tools for election manipulation.

The governor noted that he would continue to deepen his relationship with the people by ensuring they enjoy good governance.

He said: “I won’t tell you to rig elections for me, because I know that my projects will count. I am doing projects across the state because I know that the people are waiting for you (police). When you want to rig, the only security I will have will be the people.

“I have projects spread everywhere. That is the sacrifice we have made. I am monitoring and inspecting projects everyday, because I will continue to build my friendship with the people.”

The governor said the onus of electoral defence has been domiciled with the people, who are direct beneficiaries of his good works.

“Whether you are wearing black or t-shirt, Rivers people will be there. Whether you come with armoured vehicles, Rivers people will be there. This time, you will see women. Let me see how you will kill them that day. I am recruiting Rivers people to protect democracy,” he said.

He commended the police and other security agencies for their sacrifices in crime fighting, saying that the administration would continue to support their operations.

Wike assured that the government will assist the state police command acquire land and construct a befitting police barrack.

In his remarks, the Commissioner of Police, Zaki Ahmed, said cultism is the worst security challenge in the state.

He said the police will partner other security agencies to enhance security in the state.

Outgoing General Officer Commanding 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, Major General Enobong Udoh, thanked Governor Wike for facilitating the successes of security agencies through his support.

He said there is an uncommon synergy between security agencies in the state, which has led to better operations.

