Why Kenya has pushed two children per woman policy ahead – The Standard
|
The Standard
|
Why Kenya has pushed two children per woman policy ahead
The Standard
File photo of 11 children of Erastus Nyamawi, 48 and Leah Kwekwe, 37 at their home in Kinagoni village in Kwale. In 2017 they decided to adopt family planning [Tobias Chanji| Standard]. The Government has revised the two-child per woman policy that was …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!