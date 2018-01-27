Why Kogi Governor Will Soon Go To Prison – Dino Melaye
The senator representing Kogi West senatorial district in the National Assembly, Sen. Dino Melaye has told the governor of his state, Yahaya Bello to expect to land in prison soon. The controversial senator made this known in a video he posted on his Instagram page today. Melaye was reacting to a statement credited to Bello […]
The post Why Kogi Governor Will Soon Go To Prison – Dino Melaye appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
