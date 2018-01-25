Why music cannot fade away- Samklef – TheNewsGuru



TheNewsGuru Why music cannot fade away- Samklef

TheNewsGuru

Nigerian music producer and singer, Samklef known for his hit song, 'Molowo' has revealed why he doesn't produce songs for popular Nigerian musicians. The singer noted that he is focusing on his own music and carving a niche for himself. According to …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

