 Why music cannot fade away- Samklef – TheNewsGuru | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Why music cannot fade away- Samklef – TheNewsGuru

Posted on Jan 25, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


TheNewsGuru

Why music cannot fade away- Samklef
TheNewsGuru
Nigerian music producer and singer, Samklef known for his hit song, 'Molowo' has revealed why he doesn't produce songs for popular Nigerian musicians. The singer noted that he is focusing on his own music and carving a niche for himself. According to

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.