Why our operations are not effective – Nigerian Navy

The Nigerian Navy on Monday said its funding challenge had resulted in its inability to meet certain operational milestones. Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, disclosed this at the 2017 budget performance and 2018 budget defence session before members of the House of Representatives Committee on Navy. According to him, the funding pattern […]

