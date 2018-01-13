Why pdp recorded landslide victory in Ughelli South — Okoh

The immediate past Vice Chairman of Ughelli South Local Government Council and a chieftain of Delta State Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Hon. Eunice Daji Okoh has explained why her party recorded a landslide victory in the state in the just concluded local government elections.

Using her Okwagbe Federal Ward 3 in Ughelli South as a case study in a chat with newsmen at her country home of Okwagbe in Ughelli South at the weekend, she ascribed the landslide victory of PDP to its preparedness for the elections.

“You cannot sit for an examination without preparing for it. Besides , we know the people and the people know us. We are always with them 24/7 and it is not only when there is time for election that we go to them. We service them at all times in order to ensure that there is no hunger at the grassroots”

Okoh who insisted that Ughelli South is the traditional home of PDP, explained further that the people at the grassroots have trust in PDP and that members of PDP are united hence the All Progressives Congress, APC, could not penetrate the local government.

She disclosed that she has always used her personal funds in supporting the party and its candidates and that PDP leaders in Ughelli South can attest to her support for the party, saying that during the Christmas period she provided bags of rice and other food items, including wrappers to women of her ward .

She promised to extend her support to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and other PDP candidates in 2019 general elections so that he can be returned to Government House, Asaba in 2019″.

