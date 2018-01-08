Why Rivers APC preaches insecurity, by Wike

Rivers State governor, Mr Nyesom Wike, has alleged that the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state is preaching insecurity because it has nothing to offer the people of the state.

He wondered why the former governor of the state, Mr Chibuike Amaechi and Dr Dakuku Peterside could magnify the issue of kidnapping and cult-related killings when the current administration in the state is tackling security challenges for the development of the state.

He spoke at Opobo, during the one-day sensitization programme for the people by the Grassroots Development Initiative, GDI, at the weekend.

Governor Wike was represented by his Chief of Staff, Mr. Chukwuemeka Woke.

He said: “I recall that Amaechi was governor as at December 14, 2014 when 32 persons were murdered at Omoku. The only reason they preach insecurity is because they have nothing to offer Rivers people. When they come to tell you that Rivers State is not safe, tell them that the Rivers State Government is working to improve the security of the state. “

He said rather than preoccupy themselves with preaching insecurity, Rivers APC leaders should focus on explaining the failure of the APC Federal Government to fulfil its campaign promises.

Wike claimed the defeated 2015 Rivers State APC governorship candidate, Dakuku Peterside, in his recent appearance, exposed his lack of commitment to Rivers State when he confirmed that he had not attracted a single project or employment to the state.

The governor thanked the GDI for the sensitization of the people of Opobo-Nkoro on his achievements and the need to re-elect him in 2019.

