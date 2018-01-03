 Why the Abuja Airport Is Incomplete- Sirika | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Why the Abuja Airport Is Incomplete- Sirika

Posted on Jan 3, 2018 in Travel | 0 comments

The Minister of State for Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika, has explained that completion of the new terminal building at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, was being delayed for several reasons. Sirika, while inspecting the project on Tuesday, told newsmen that one of the causes of the delay was a foundational issue which had altered…

The post Why the Abuja Airport Is Incomplete- Sirika appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.