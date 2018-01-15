 Why the US dollar isn’t so mighty anymore – CNNMoney | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Why the US dollar isn’t so mighty anymore – CNNMoney

Posted on Jan 15, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


CNNMoney

Why the US dollar isn't so mighty anymore
CNNMoney
The U.S. dollar has already lost nearly 2% of its value against other currencies and is trading at its lowest level in more than three years. This follows a 10% decline for the dollar in 2017. What's going on? At first blush, the drop is a bit of a
Economic revival drags greenback downThe Australian

all 4 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.