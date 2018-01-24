Why Tinubu, Akande visited Buhari — Aide
All Progressives Congress National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday said that his visit to President Muhammadu Buhari was not connected with the critical statement issued by former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Buhari’s presidency. Mr Tunde Rahman of Tinubu’s Media Office said the visit by Tinubu and Chief Bisi Akande, former governor of Osun State, […]
The post Why Tinubu, Akande visited Buhari — Aide appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!