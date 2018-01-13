Why Was IPOB Declared A Terrorist Group & Not Herdsmen – Charly Boy
VIDEO: CHARLYBOY QUESTIONS PRESIDENT BUHARI’S SILENCE OVER TERRORIST HERDSMEN KILLINGS! Watch Video Below.. VIDEO: CHARLYBOY QUESTIONS PRESIDENT BUHARI’S SILENCE OVER TERRORIST HERDSMEN KILLINGS!#OurMumuDonDo pic.twitter.com/UlxWeYSjRu — Our Mumu Don Do (@OurMumuDonDo) January 12, 2018
The post Why Was IPOB Declared A Terrorist Group & Not Herdsmen – Charly Boy appeared first on Ngyab .
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Ngyab . Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!