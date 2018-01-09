Why We Killed Our Grandmother – Brothers Who Committed Murder For Money Rituals Confess
The four suspected brothers who allegedly killed their grandmother for money rituals have narrated how and why they carried out the act. According to a report by The Nation, One of the suspect, Austin, who spoke on the phone to some family members confessed his involvement and said they hit and kicked their grandmother on […]
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!