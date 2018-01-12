Why we want Buhari to contest in 2019- el- Rufai, others

Seven Governors from State controlled by the All Progressive Congress, stormed the Presidential Villa, Friday, insisting that President Muhammadu Buhari has no choice but contest the 2019 Presidential election.

This is just as Governor Nasir el-Rufai who spoke on behalf of the team, said teachers and other civil servants recently relieved of their appointment should embark of farming as the government has made provisions for land and plans to pay them their severance parkage.

The Governors of Kogi, Niger, Adamawa, Plateau, Kano, Kaduna and Yobe States speaking to State House Correspondents, said the President has done well to deserve a second chance

Governors Abubakar Bello of Niger State, his Yobe counterpart, Ibrahim Gaidam, Governor Yahaya Bello, of Kogi State and Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, Kaduna Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, that of Adamawa, Jibrilla Bindo and Plateau State Governor,, Simon Lalong had stormed the Presidential Villa, as part of plans to pressure President Buhari to contest the 2019 Presidential election.

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai said the Governors owe no apologies to anyone over their plans to ensure that President Buhari contest the 2019 Presidential election

“We are politicians and those of us you see here want the President to contest the 2019 election, we have no apologies for that.

We believe in Mr. President we want him to continue running the country in the right direction. People can speculate about 2019 we have no apologies”

According to him, everyone is entitled to his opinion, adding that “but as governors, and most of us here with the exception of Yobe Governor are first time governors.

“We are interested in the continuity and stability and we want the president to continue with that”

The embattled governor who is currently battling with Labour unrest in his State Kaduna over the sacking of 34,000 civil servants, said they happen to meet at the Villa by coincidence to pray and decided to felicitate with the President, adding that ” and we feel satisfied that anytime we see him, he is getting better and better.”

The governor denied directing the police to stop the workers, protests,

“I was not even in Kaduna. For me the right to protest is guaranteed in the constitution providing you don’t go violent and you don’t violate any laws.”

“I think the concerns of the police is because of the precarious situation in the country particularly in Kaduna made it unsuitable to have such protest

The last time they did such a thing they attacked the State House of Assembly, a legislator for which they have filed criminal charges. So this is the concern, the concern is break down of law and order and not protest or strike. They are free to do so but it will not change our position.”

He described the sack as a well thought out position, adding that ” we took one and half years before before we made the decision and we will not change it.”

“We have announced that in line with the public service rule, we will pay three months severance pay and we have provided incentives for those that are retiring to go through the retirement training.

Those that are interested in farming we have the reserve land available and for those that want to go into trade, we have micro credit to support them but they are not suitable as teachers they can do other things and the government will do other things to support them.”

But Kano State Governor and leader of the team said they did not have any special purpose in mind, describing the meeting as ” mere coincidence”

“We are seven in number here but we came separately not for any purpose but after the Friday prayers, we decided to say hello to Mr. President. Is just coincidence that we met in the Mosque and some joined us later and we decided to go to greet him”

Ganduje also used the opportunity to declare his support for the proposed creation of cattle colonies, saying that is the way to go.

” The president met with stakeholders from the affected states and I think a suggestion has been put forward by the Minister of Agriculture concerning the colony and I think eventually that is the answer”

Tony Ailemen, Abuja

