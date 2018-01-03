 Why We Will Attack Saharareporters, Vanguard, Punch, Daily Sun, The Nation… – Boko Haram Reveals | Nigeria Today
Why We Will Attack Saharareporters, Vanguard, Punch, Daily Sun, The Nation… – Boko Haram Reveals

Posted on Jan 3, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

Boko haram has revealed why they will attack Nigerian media soon. This is contained in a new video released today, Wednesday. The organisations include, Punch, Daily Sun, Vanguard, Guardian, Nation, Tribune, and National Accord. The reason for their planned attack according to the clip include, misinforming the public about their operation, lies, dishonouring their prophet, […]

