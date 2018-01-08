Why we will sack teachers who partake in planned strike – El-Rufai

Governor Nasiru El-Rufai has insisted that any teacher that absents himself or herself from work will be treated with the consequences that pertain to absconding from duty under the Public Service Rules following the planned industrial action today, Monday. Samuel Aruwan, Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the governor said, “There can be […]

Why we will sack teachers who partake in planned strike – El-Rufai

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

