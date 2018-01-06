Why wrangles are ugly part of ACK’s bishops elections – Daily Nation
Why wrangles are ugly part of ACK's bishops elections
Daily Nation
Office of the bishop is hotly contested because it comes with a lot of perks. "The starting salary for many bishops is around Sh120,000." "Apart from this you get chauffeured in a state of the art vehicle." Tribalism or clannism in the church normally …
Fist fights as brethren denounce newly-elected Mombasa ACK bishop
