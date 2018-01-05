Wicked World! 11-Year-Old Girl Locked Up In The House By Her Guardian

The Lagos state commissioner of police, Edgar Imohimi rescued an 11-year-old girl who was locked up in a poorly ventilated room by her guardian in Lagos. The girl named Precious Nwafor was locked uo without food by her benefactor at their home at No.12 Baderin street, Mafoluku, Oshodi, Lagos. According to the statement released by […]

The post Wicked World! 11-Year-Old Girl Locked Up In The House By Her Guardian appeared first on Timeofgist.

