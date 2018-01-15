Wicked World! Newborn Twins Abandoned In Sokoto, Near A Mosque (Photo)
Two newborn babies were reportedly found abandoned by their mom near Shehu Mosque in Sokoto State. According to residents who discovered the babies, they are twins, and one was already dead. This happened amidst the harsh harmattan weather in the northern part of the country. As at time of filling this report, efforts are currently […]
The post Wicked World! Newborn Twins Abandoned In Sokoto, Near A Mosque (Photo) appeared first on Timeofgist.
