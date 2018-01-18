 Wife denied sex for 3 years gets reprieve | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Wife denied sex for 3 years gets reprieve

Posted on Jan 18, 2018 in News | 0 comments

An Idi-Ogungun Customary Court at Agodi in Ibadan, on Thursday dissolved a 12-year-old marriage due to irreconcilable differences between the couple. The case was instituted by 36-year-old Raliat Ajila, who accused her husband, Sola Ajila of denying her sex for three years. Raliat had told the court that her husband with whom she had two […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.