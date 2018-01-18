WIFng partners United Capital to host dinner tomorrow

• To honour DMO DG, Oniha

Women in Finance ng (WIFng) has announced its first 2018 Quarterly Dinner.WIFng is an advocacy, development and networking platform for women in the Nigerian financial sector and related areas.

A leading African investment banking and financial services group, United Capital Plc. is the major sponsor of the event.The quarterly dinner would hold tomorrow at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja.

The Director-General of the Debt Management Office, (DMO), Ms. Patience Oniha, would be the Special Guest of Honour at the event.She would also be specially recognised for her contributions to the financial sector.

Under her leadership, the DMO listed the $300 million Diaspora Bond and the $3 billion Eurobond on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), as well as the FMDQ platforms in December 2017.

The body functions as an agent for positive economic policy advocacy. It also provides a platform for women in financial roles to discuss and tackle workplace and societal challenges that are common to women.

WIFng leaders include the Group CEO, United Capital Plc, Toyin Sanni, the Head, International Corporates, Global Banking at Standard Chartered Bank, Yemisi Tayo-Aboaba, the Managing Director, STL Trustees Limited, Funmilayo Ekundayo, and the immediate past CEO, Accion MFB Ltd, Bunmi Lawson.

Others are the Managing Director, Coronation MB Trustees Limited, Oghogho Osula, the Managing Director, United Capital Trustees Limited, Tokunbo Ajayi, and the Chairman, Africa Prudential Plc, Mrs. Eniola Fadayomi, who is on the Advisory Board. Other prominent women in the finance sector would also attend the event.The dinner would be an avenue for the women to meet other key players in the sector.

