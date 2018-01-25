Wike: PDP is the only hope for Nigeria

The governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike says PDP is the only hope for Nigeria.

He made this known when he received a former Governor of Jigawa state, Alhaji Sule Lamido and his team who visited him on a courtesy call to declare Lamido’s intention to contest for presidency in 2019.

The governor said APC is a party of daylight deceit. He said PDP made mistakes in the past but PDP are ready to take the country out of the current situation.

“If you decamp to the APC, you are no longer corrupt, APC is a party of daylight deceit

“I am happy that one of those who left to bring a messiah, has realised that the so-called messiah they brought is no longer the messiah Nigerians expect, PDP is the only hope for Nigeria,”

