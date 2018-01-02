Wike Places N200m Bounty On Perpetrators Of Omoku Massacre

Rivers State Governor, Chief Ezebunwo Nyesom Wike has placed a N200million bounty for information that will lead to the arrest of the killers of Christian worshippers at Omoku, headquarters of Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni local government area of the state on New Year Day. Wike disclosed this today after he led the Rivers State Security Council on a […]

The post Wike Places N200m Bounty On Perpetrators Of Omoku Massacre appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

