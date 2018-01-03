 Wike’s Chief of Staff, Woke names people kidnapped, killed during Amaechi’s tenure | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Wike’s Chief of Staff, Woke names people kidnapped, killed during Amaechi’s tenure

Posted on Jan 3, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Engr. Chukwuemeka Woke, the Chief of Staff to the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has named notable persons that were either allegedly killed or kidnapped during the administration of former Rivers State Governor, Rotimi Amaechi. He accused Amaechi, now Minister of Transport, of promoting insecurity during his 8-year administration in the state. Speaking while receiving […]

Wike’s Chief of Staff, Woke names people kidnapped, killed during Amaechi’s tenure

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.