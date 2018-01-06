 Wilfred Ndidi: Rising star of Nigeria football – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Wilfred Ndidi: Rising star of Nigeria football – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 6, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Vanguard

Wilfred Ndidi: Rising star of Nigeria football
Vanguard
Wilfred Ndidi has within two short years become a consistent ball winner in the middle of the park for both the Super Eagles and in the Premier League with Leicester City. He started out as a central defender, but has since been converted into a classy

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.