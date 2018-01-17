Will Ferrell Surprises Roger Federer On Court At The Australian Open [Video]

On Tuesday night over in Melbourne, Roger Federer dispatched yet another opponent, brushing aside Aljaz Bedene in straight sets.

As is customary, he hung around for a post-match interview, fellow tennis legend John McEnroe with the stock standard questions.

But then things took a turn towards the absurd, McEnroe welcoming Will Ferrell onto the court to ask the kind of zingers the crowd really wants to hear answered.

You know, like whether Roger would describe himself as a gazelle, or if he is a vampire.

Of course he was channelling a little Ron Burgundy:

The Swiss maestro handled that one like the champ that he is.

As NewsAU reports, he quite enjoyed himself:

“I didn’t know that was going to happen,” Federer said. “That was fun. “I saw him when I started the match, then I totally forgot he sat there. At the end, I realised he is still actually there. That’s when he walked out onto centre court. It was nice to have a Hollywood presence here in Melbourne in combination with the tennis. “People seemed to enjoy themselves. It was great to see Johnny Mac, too. Love the guy. It was a fun interview, I thought. I don’t know about you guys, but I enjoyed it.” When asked who was a better interviewer – McEnroe or Ferrell – Federer admitted the movie star’s technique meant it wasn’t all fun and games. “Will Ferrell is a bit more intense, I thought. I was a bit scared,” he said. “He stood there, didn’t look at me, just was like focusing on the questions. I was a bit worried it was going to come my way. I’m happy I dodged some questions there.”

Any chance we can rope in Ron Burgundy Will Ferrell for Radio 2000’s cricket commentary? It would, quite literally, be impossible to make that coverage any worse.

[source:newsau]

