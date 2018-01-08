Will Nigeria exit Trump’s ‘hut’ status? – The Punch



The Punch Will Nigeria exit Trump's 'hut' status?

The Punch

President Donald Trump recently denigrated Nigerians both at home and in the Diaspora with his snide remarks on the proclivity of Nigerians to overstay in the US beyond the period prescribed in their visa. The US and a number of European countries have …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

