Wilson Oruma: Family gives update on financial, health condition of ex-Nigerian star
Family of former Super Eagles midfielder, Wilson Oruma, has given update on his health condition. Dominic Oruma, younger brother to the former football star, said he is recuperating in a Lagos hospital following a relapse of his mental breakdown. The midfielder has been in the news recently following reports that he is suffering a relapse […]
