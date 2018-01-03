Winky D, Jah Prayzah light up Kadoma… in 2Kings saving grace – NewsDay
|
Winky D, Jah Prayzah light up Kadoma… in 2Kings saving grace
NewsDay
TOP music acts Winky D and Jah Prayzah on New Year's Eve proved to be music promoter 2 Kings Entertainment's saving grace as they staged an epic show in Kadoma after Nigerian music star Davido had pulled a fast one on them for the second time. BY …
