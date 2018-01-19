Winnie loses battle for Mandela’s rural home – Citizen
Winnie loses battle for Mandela's rural home
A South African court on Friday struck down a long-running effort by late president Nelson Mandela's ex-wife Winnie Madikizela-Mandela to claim ownership of his former rural home. The Supreme Court of Appeal dismissed her appeal against a lower court's …
