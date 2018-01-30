Winnie Mandela discharged from hospital

South African anti-apartheid activist Winnie Madikizela-Mandela was discharged from hospital Tuesday after being treated for a kidney ailment, the family of her ex-husband Nelson Mandela said.

Madikizela-Mandela, 81, was admitted to a Johannesburg hospital 10 days ago.

The struggle veteran, who was persecuted by authorities during white rule, was also suffering from exhaustion.

“Mrs Winnie Madikizela-Mandela was today released from the Milpark Hospital,” Mandela’s family said in a statement.

“I’m pleased to be going back home where I’ll be able to rest and fully recuperate,” she added.

She married Mandela in 1956 and they divorced in 1996.

Nelson Mandela was arrested in 1962 and spent 27 years in jail before becoming South Africa’s president in the first post-apartheid elections.

