Winnie Mandela hospitalized in Johannesburg

South African anti-apartheid veteran Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, has been hospitalised for a kidney infection but is expected to make a full recovery. TimesLive, quoting her spokesman Victor Dlamini, said the 81-year-old had complained of a “loss of appetite” and that “one of her legs was painful”. She was taken to Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg on Sunday. […]

