Winnie Mandela hospitalized over Kidney infection
TV360
Winnie Mandela hospitalized over Kidney infection
South African anti-apartheid veteran Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, ex-wife of late President Nelson Mandela, has been hospitalised for a kidney infection but is expected to make a full recovery, the Times Live online news site said on Tuesday. Times Live …
