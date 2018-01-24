 Winnie Mandela hospitalized over Kidney infection – TV360 | Nigeria Today
Winnie Mandela hospitalized over Kidney infection – TV360

Posted on Jan 24, 2018


TV360

TV360
South African anti-apartheid veteran Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, ex-wife of late President Nelson Mandela, has been hospitalised for a kidney infection but is expected to make a full recovery, the Times Live online news site said on Tuesday. Times Live
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

