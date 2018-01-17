 With a $350 billion contribution the U.S. economy, Apple plays the patriot | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

With a $350 billion contribution the U.S. economy, Apple plays the patriot

Posted on Jan 17, 2018 in Business, Technology | 0 comments

Apple is betting big on America. In a historic move, the company announced a series of new initiatives to demonstrate its commitment to supporting the U.S. economy and workforce to the tune of $350 billion.

The post With a $350 billion contribution the U.S. economy, Apple plays the patriot appeared first on Digital Trends.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.