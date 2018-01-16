Witness’ absence stalls Orji Kalu’s trial

The ongoing criminal trial of a former governor of Abia State, Chief Orji Uzor Kalu, was stalled on Tuesday due to the inability of the prosecution to bring to court one of its major witnesses, one M.A. Udoh. The prosecuting counsel, Mr. Rotimi Jacobs (SAN), urged the court to grant him a short adjournment to […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

